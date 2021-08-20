Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 5,438 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,888% compared to the typical volume of 182 put options.

Several research firms have commented on INFN. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.58. 78,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,555. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Infinera has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $25,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at $212,144.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,584 in the last ninety days. 2.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 27.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 28,808 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 22.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 121,616 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 329.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 289,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 221,844 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

