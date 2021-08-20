Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Star Bulk Carriers Call Options (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 15,016 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,157% compared to the average daily volume of 1,195 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 44,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBLK traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.97. 34,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,968. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.02%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 705.88%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBLK shares. SEB Equities started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

