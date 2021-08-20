Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $790 million-$790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $772.02 million.

Shares of Stoneridge stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 363 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,539. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.42. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.03%. Stoneridge’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SRI shares. Barrington Research raised Stoneridge from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

In other news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $273,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stoneridge stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.24% of Stoneridge worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

