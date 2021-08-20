Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) PT Raised to CHF 1,745 at UBS Group

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) had its target price upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from CHF 1,230 to CHF 1,745 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,745.00.

OTCMKTS:SAUHY traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.93. 9,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,562. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.71. Straumann has a fifty-two week low of $45.91 and a fifty-two week high of $96.02.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

