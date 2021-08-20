Streamr Market Cap Tops $127.55 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $127.55 million and approximately $23.58 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Streamr has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00058194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $413.13 or 0.00848902 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00048887 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 872,853,526 coins and its circulating supply is 778,175,351 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.