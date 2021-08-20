Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the July 15th total of 953,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:SPH opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $953.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.66. Suburban Propane Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. This is a positive change from Suburban Propane Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPH. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 96.8% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 477.3% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the business of liquefied petroleum gas business. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

