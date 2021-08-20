Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $199.55 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,837,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,775 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $199,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,831,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,923,000 after purchasing an additional 842,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,413,000 after purchasing an additional 792,222 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Fastenal by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,166,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,907,000 after purchasing an additional 709,463 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 3,737.5% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 677,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,065,000 after acquiring an additional 659,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $881,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,109.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.51. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $56.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.17%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.