Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 135,375 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,118,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 135,375 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $225,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,619 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,673 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,666 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 470.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,754 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $195.04 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $185.32 and a 52-week high of $283.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.78.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

