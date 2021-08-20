Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 191,027 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,422,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191,027 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.22% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $174,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 231,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 250,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 17,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.32. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $57.83.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

