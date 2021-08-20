Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 271,292 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,303,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 271,292 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $184,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,409.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $623,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 558,415 shares of company stock valued at $24,349,082. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.48.

Shares of BSX opened at $44.27 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 134.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.