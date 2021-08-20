Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) PT Raised to C$23.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$23.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

SMU.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.36.

SMU.UN stock opened at C$21.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 3.85. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of C$11.58 and a 52-week high of C$21.73.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

