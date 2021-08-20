Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Short Interest Up 14.9% in July

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 845,900 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 736,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ SMMT opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $697.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.65. Summit Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 120.00% and a negative net margin of 350.72%. Research analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 6.2% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,158,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,152,000 after purchasing an additional 358,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 46.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,095,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after buying an additional 348,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 60.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 330,356 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 17.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 436,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 64,251 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 2,084.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 329,898 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

