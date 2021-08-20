Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Hits New 1-Year High at $199.31

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $199.31 and last traded at $199.17, with a volume of 11474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $197.49.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.44, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,881,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,649,000 after purchasing an additional 408,329 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 278,517 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,243,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,404,000 after acquiring an additional 84,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,620,000 after acquiring an additional 76,907 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.