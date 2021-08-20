Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Lowered to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.75.

NYSE SU opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.83. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently -29.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 381.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 174,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 137,921 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 229,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 523,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

