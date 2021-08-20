Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) versus Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Critical Review

Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) and Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Superdry has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Japan Tobacco has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Superdry and Japan Tobacco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superdry N/A N/A N/A Japan Tobacco 15.86% 13.03% 6.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Superdry and Japan Tobacco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superdry $886.66 million 0.50 -$181.63 million ($0.54) -9.96 Japan Tobacco $19.61 billion 1.74 $2.92 billion $0.82 11.76

Japan Tobacco has higher revenue and earnings than Superdry. Superdry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Japan Tobacco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Superdry and Japan Tobacco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superdry 0 4 0 0 2.00 Japan Tobacco 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Japan Tobacco beats Superdry on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear. It operates owned and ecommerce, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores. The company operates through 241 owned, 499 franchised and licensed, and 26 Superdry branded licensed stores; and 44 international Websites. The company was formerly known as SuperGroup Plc and changed its name to Superdry plc in January 2018. Superdry plc was founded in 1985 and is based in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas. The International Tobacco segment manufactures and markets tobacco products worldwide. The Pharmaceutical segment develops, manufactures, and sells prescription drugs. The Processed Food segment offers processed food, bakery products and seasonings. The company was founded on April 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

