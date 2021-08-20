Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target to $36.00

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NYSE:SAVE opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.72. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.89.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 6.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 3.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 134.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

