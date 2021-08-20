SVB Leerink Weighs in on Silverback Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silverback Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.53). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Silverback Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.62) EPS.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Silverback Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

NASDAQ SBTX opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.71. Silverback Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $63.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 212.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,195,000 after acquiring an additional 829,107 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 142.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 645,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,948,000 after purchasing an additional 379,467 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $12,548,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,115,000 after buying an additional 274,024 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,962,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.