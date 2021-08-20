Swiss Re’s (SSREY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swiss Re from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Commerzbank downgraded Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.05.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

