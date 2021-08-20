Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 688,400 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the July 15th total of 529,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 367,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synlogic by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright set a $3.26 target price on Synlogic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Synlogic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48. Synlogic has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.94.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

