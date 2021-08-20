Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given New $347.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $320.00 to $347.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $308.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $315.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $317.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $280.42.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,299.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,068 shares of company stock worth $6,236,225 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

