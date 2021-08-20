T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,580,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 5,650,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 976,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Shares of TROW stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,077. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.16. The company has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $121.58 and a 1-year high of $219.48.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,445,000 after acquiring an additional 37,614 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 364,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,510,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.