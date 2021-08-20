Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Short Interest Update

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TLC opened at $6.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $284.44 million, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 0.98. Taiwan Liposome has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Laidlaw lowered Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taiwan Liposome stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Liposome were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The BioSeizer lipid formulation technology is designed to enable local sustained release and fast onset of APIs at the site of disease or injury with enhanced pharmacokinetic (PK) control by customization of lipid layers; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

