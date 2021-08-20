Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 552,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TNDM. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at $215,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $312,934.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at $561,017.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,620 shares of company stock worth $4,063,138. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at about $118,446,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,592.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,901,000 after purchasing an additional 887,777 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,935,000 after purchasing an additional 621,872 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,037,000 after purchasing an additional 518,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $111.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,225.05 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.72. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

