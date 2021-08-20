Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.520-$1.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:SKT traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $16.18. 16,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,581. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 80.25, a PEG ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKT. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.33.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,726 shares in the company, valued at $913,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $139,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

