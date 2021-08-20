Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.300-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion.Tapestry also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.30-3.35 EPS.

Tapestry stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.58. 8,786,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,076. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.03.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.52.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

