Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 4,870,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

TRGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 84.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.51. 28,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,669. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

