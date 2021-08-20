Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.80.

TGT stock opened at $245.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.96. Target Co. has a one year low of $143.38 and a one year high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,912 shares of company stock valued at $8,431,116 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.