Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nomura Instinet raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tata Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Tata Motors stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. Tata Motors has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 2.00.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a positive return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Tata Motors will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 46.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 39.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tata Motors during the first quarter worth $1,892,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Tata Motors during the first quarter worth $62,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

