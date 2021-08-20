Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 139.41% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TSHA. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.31.
Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.39 million and a PE ratio of -4.79. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.
About Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.
