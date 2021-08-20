Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 139.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TSHA. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.39 million and a PE ratio of -4.79. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). Sell-side analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

