Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Chardan Capital

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its target price cut by Chardan Capital from $67.50 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
TSHA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.31.
Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.39 million and a P/E ratio of -4.79. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.37.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.
