Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Chardan Capital

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its target price cut by Chardan Capital from $67.50 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TSHA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.31.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.39 million and a P/E ratio of -4.79. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.37.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). As a group, analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

