TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $798.57.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHTR opened at $785.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $731.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.46 and a 12-month high of $793.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

