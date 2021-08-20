TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,912 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 107,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 52,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point increased their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $15.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.56.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

