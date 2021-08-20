TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 25.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 39.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB stock opened at $364.90 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $428.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of -79.15 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.12.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDB. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.75.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $10,602,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,982,276.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total value of $2,922,479.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 53,186 shares in the company, valued at $16,950,378.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,376 shares of company stock valued at $78,383,679 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.