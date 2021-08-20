TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 73.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,618,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,806,000 after buying an additional 1,106,285 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,346,000 after buying an additional 777,759 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,393,000 after acquiring an additional 659,918 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in American Electric Power by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 745,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,134,000 after purchasing an additional 532,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,283,000 after acquiring an additional 472,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEP. Barclays raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $90.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.54. The firm has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

