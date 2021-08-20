TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 731.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,876,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,236,000 after buying an additional 42,596 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 498.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 18.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $151.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $152.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.37. The stock has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.06.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,041,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,925 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,848 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

