TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 55.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WH. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 874,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,005,000 after purchasing an additional 89,837 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 78.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 248,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,298,000 after buying an additional 109,307 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 425.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

NYSE WH opened at $68.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.47. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

