TCR2 Therapeutics’ (TCRR) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 157.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TCRR. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCR2 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TCRR stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.05. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCRR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.