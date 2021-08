Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) Shares Down 3.4%

Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF)’s share price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $7.73. Approximately 119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $90.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tefron Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TFRFF)

Tefron Ltd. produces and sells fashion products in Israel. It offers intimate, active, and lifestyle wear. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Misgav, Israel.

