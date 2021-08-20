Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Increases Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Shares of HQH opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.91. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $27.39.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

