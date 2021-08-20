Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Short Interest Update

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 3,480,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $341,658.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, increased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

Shares of NYSE:TDS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 459,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,801. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.16.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.27%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

