Telsey Advisory Group Increases Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $415.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $400.00 to $415.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s previous close.
ULTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.38.
NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $360.86 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $374.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $344.78.
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,831,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,625,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,049,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
