Telsey Advisory Group Increases Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $415.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $400.00 to $415.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s previous close.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.38.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $360.86 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $374.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $344.78.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,831,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,625,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,049,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.