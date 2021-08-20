TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 5,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 957,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $22.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $23.28.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. TELUS’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in TELUS by 29.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,121,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $754,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,905 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in TELUS by 95.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,426,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $187,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,697 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 38.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $290,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601,041 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 1,128.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,861,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TELUS by 95.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,569,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,938,000 after buying an additional 3,211,284 shares during the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

