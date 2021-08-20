Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will announce $1.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $4.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TME. decreased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,169,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1,261.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,713,000. Institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.