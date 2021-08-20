Ternium (NYSE:TX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TX. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Ternium from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of TX opened at $51.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.16. Ternium has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 19.94%. Research analysts expect that Ternium will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 15.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

