Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,515,145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.1% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,029,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $53,434,000 after purchasing an additional 995,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,633,000 after purchasing an additional 566,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,595,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,065,408,000 after purchasing an additional 348,448 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,117 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded up $6.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $680.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,739,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,457,676. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $667.88. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.88 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $585.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

