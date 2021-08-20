Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 69.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $6.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $680.26. 14,739,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,457,676. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.88 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $673.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $667.88.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,117 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

