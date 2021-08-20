Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in IDEX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,855,000 after buying an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in IDEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in IDEX by 4.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in IDEX by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on IEX. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.71.

IDEX stock opened at $220.67 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.51 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.