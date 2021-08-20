Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $9,439,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,665,000 after purchasing an additional 34,218 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $71.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.81. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $75.00.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWX shares. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

