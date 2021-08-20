Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 273 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Murphy USA worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 498.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $155.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.48. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.06. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 2.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

