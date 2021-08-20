TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Price Up 6%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s share price rose 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.09 and last traded at $23.09. Approximately 4,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,451,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

TGTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.15.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 98.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 382,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after buying an additional 189,490 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,617,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,956,000 after buying an additional 216,496 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 203.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 66,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 44,811 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.